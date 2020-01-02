A firefighter who was trapped under the debris of a battery factory after the building caught fire and collapsed in West Delhi’s Peera Garhi succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

As many as 14 people were rescued from the building with varying degrees of injuries and burns. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Sagar said 13 of those injured were firefighters. “The back portion of the building has collapsed, fire though is in control now,” he told ANI.

Thirty-five fire engines were deployed to control the situation. Those injured were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and the Balaji Action Hospital.

The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area, adding that they initially sent seven fire engines to the spot. However, the building later collapsed and people were trapped under the debris, a senior fire official said.

Deputy Chief of Fire Service Dharmpal Bhardwaj said the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. “10-12 of our personnel got injured due to the blast,” he told ANI. “Four people, including three fire brigade personnel were trapped, all but one of our personnel have been rescued.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier in the day that he was closely monitoring the situation. “Very sad to hear this,” he tweeted. “I’m closely monitoring the situation. The fire personnel are trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped.”

बेहद दुःख के साथ बताना पड़ रहा है कि लोगों को आग से बचाते बचाते हमारा एक जाँबाज़ शहीद हो गया। हमारे firemen बेहद जोखिम भरी परिस्थितियों में अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर लोगों को बचाते हैं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे https://t.co/Z6K2dYVazW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2020