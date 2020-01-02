Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former MP DP Tripathi died in Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness, ANI reported. He was 67.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar joined leaders from across the political spectrum to pay tributes to Tripathi, terming it a personal loss. “He was a scholar and a perfect blend of diligence and intelligence in politics,” Pawar tweeted. “A firm voice who took a stand for my party as a spokesperson and general secretary. He had been with us since the establishment of the Nationalist Congress Party and played a very important role at the national level.”

Pawar’s daughter and parliamentarian Supriya Sule also expressed her condolences, and said Tripathi was a guide and a mentor. “We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established,” she added.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said he was deeply grieved to learn of Tripathi’s death. “Since 1973, when we joined JNU, have discussed and debated the world with him,” he added. “Always open-minded and pragmatic. Will miss him very much.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said Tripathi was a “comrade, fellow-student, fellow-traveller and much more”. “From university and right until his last days we spoke, argued, disagreed, and learnt so much together,” he added. “You will be missed, my friend. Deepest condolences.”

Congress leader Manish Tewari said Tripathi was his “friend, philosopher and guide” and an “irrepressible, irreverent, incisive and intellectual” person. “Rest in peace, professor, you have left us when this nation perhaps needed you most,” Tewari added.

