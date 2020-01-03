Prohibitory orders were imposed in three panchayat areas of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday following clashes between members of two communities, PTI reported, citing police.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure – which bans a gathering of more than four people – is in place in the area. Internet services were also suspended in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga areas of the district.

An officer of the Basirhat police district said clashes broke out in Duttapukur area on Tuesday evening when a shopkeeper, Asadul Islam, was found hanging inside a room of a local club in Hatkhola area. The club had organised a fair where Islam had put up a stall, The Indian Express reported. Islam was allegedly beaten up by members of the club after he had a fight with a woman customer.

After this incident, the police said he was found hanging in the room. Islam’s relatives vandalised several shops and houses and set vehicles on fire in Hatkhola area, the officer added. The relatives alleged Islam was killed by the club members.

A group of men belonging to another community retaliated late on Tuesday night and reportedly attacked Islam’s relatives. Bombs were hurled from both sides and police were rushed to quell the clashes.

“The situation is under control now,” the police officer told PTI. “We have not revoked prohibitory order there. Internet services are yet to be resumed. We will conduct a review and then take a decision on it.”

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain how the shopkeeper died.