The big news: India calls for restraint as US-Iran tensions flare up, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan dismissed reports of Nankana Sahib gurdwara being vandalised, and a Karnataka BJP MLA threatened CAA-NRC protestors.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India urges restraint, de-escalation after US strike kills top Iranian military general: Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, who was killed on Friday morning, and said the general should have been killed many years ago. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei named Esmail Qaani Soleimani’s successor, and vowed to take revenge. Meanwhile, at least six people were killed as US again targetted a pro-Iran militia.
- Nankana Sahib gurdwara not vandalised, claims Pakistan, says shrine is ‘untouched and undamaged’: The Pakistan Foreign Office claimed attempts were made to paint a scuffle between two Muslim groups in the city ‘as a communal issue’.
- Karnataka BJP MLA warns CAA, NRC protestors, says they ‘are a minority’ and must live ‘according to our customs’: G Somashekara Reddy said, ‘Imagine your situation if the majority takes to the streets.’
- Amit Shah says Centre will ‘not move back an inch’ even if all parties unite against Citizenship Amendment Act: Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his counterparts in 11 states ruled by parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party, and asked them to take measures against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Sedition cases filed, two arrested for ‘inflammatory’ social media posts in Mangaluru: Some of the notices were issued through the Twitter account of the Mangaluru cyber crime police.
- On CAA and Article 370, former NSA Shivshankar Menon warns India of international isolation: Menon said India was violating Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by passing the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Imran Khan tweets old video from Bangladesh, says it shows police brutality in India: The Pakistan prime minister later deleted the tweet.
- Over 60 people detained in Vadodara for protesting against CAA, large demonstrations held in Bengaluru: Activist Anand Mazgaonkar told Scroll.in that the Gujarat Police had repeatedly denied permission for peaceful protests against the new citizenship law.
- Centre’s next step will be to deport Rohingya refugees, says Union minister: Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the PMO, said the Rohingya are not covered under the Citizenship Amendment Act as they are from Myanmar.
- We will not determine if Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ is anti-Hindu, clarifies IIT-Kanpur: The institution’s deputy director said the inquiry committee would investigate if there was any ‘deliberate mischief’ during a campus protest on December 17.