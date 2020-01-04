Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, who has said he is the doctor os Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, late on Friday said that Azad required immediate medical treatment. Bhatti alleged that the police were denying Azad medical care. Azad is in prison in Delhi. He was arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj during protests against the Citizenship Act.

Bhatti called the alleged denial of medical care to Azad a “violation of human rights”.

“He (Azad) is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years. If not done then his blood might get thicker which may results into sudden cardiac arrest or stroke,” he tweeted. “I was told that Chandrashekar bhai repeatedly told Delhi police about his medical condition in Tihar jail but the police authorities are not allowing him to visit AIIMS”.

He requested Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police to take Azad to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences immediately.

A senior jail official, however, told PTI that the Bhim Army chief was “absolutely fine” and said no health problems had come up when the prison doctor had checked Azad.

Azad was on December 21 sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after he led a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act the previous day in Old Delhi. He was detained outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi in the early hours of December 21. He had been inside the mosque since a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday afternoon, and surrendered around 3.15 am.