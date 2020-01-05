Two senior ministers in the Modi government – both former students of Jawaharlal Nehru University – have condemned the violence on campus on Sunday evening.

The JNU students’ union has blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for the violence and claimed that members of the group had entered the university campus with rods and sticks. Video footage shows people wearing masks and armed with rods entering hostel buildings. The assault has left several teachers and students injured.

S Jaishankar, the Union minister of external affairs was first to react

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

This was followed up by the Union minister of finance, Nirmala Sitharaman. “Regardless of what has been said the past few weeks,” she said, the government “wants universities to be safe spaces for all students”.

Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 5, 2020

Both Jaishankar and Sitharama are former students of JNU as well as cabinet ministers in the Modi government.

R. Subrahmanyam, a senior bureaucrat, also demanded action against the mob. Amitabh Kant, CEO of the Union government thinktank NITI Ayog, also condemned the violence.

#JNUViolence completely unacceptable and shameful. I condemn the violence is no uncertain terms and demand immediate action against the hooligans. — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) January 5, 2020

#JNU has always been a centre of lively & vibrant debate, discussion & co-existence of different viewpoints. What has happened today is extremely sad & tragic. I strongly & unequivocally condemn the violence on campus. This is totally unacceptable. — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) January 5, 2020

Since all four tweets are careful to not name the perpetrators of the violence, there has been speculation over whether this means that the statements show signs of discord in the Union government – or unity.

Is there a rift opening up between the red-claw, anti-intellectual, Pakistan-ya-kabristan Hindutva of Amit Shah & his ilk and the few civilised members of the Indian cabinet? (Jaishankar, Nirmala S.) https://t.co/m3dyFcHGkQ — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) January 5, 2020

Reminder: Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were brought out to contain the backlash against the Hindi imposition row in June. They were conveniently Tamil origin Ministers then, JNU alumni now. They're free to resign, repent but they haven't yet. #SOSJNU — Manasa Rao (@manasarao) January 5, 2020

In the meanwhile, the Union ministry of home affairs, which reports to Amit Shah, has ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack.

