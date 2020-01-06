Multiple journalists were heckled, abused or threatened as they attempted to report on the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi late on Sunday. A mob of around 50 to 60 masked men and women, holding sticks and rods entered hostel buildings, assaulted students and vandalised the campus.

Rohan Venkataramakrishnan of Scroll.in was recording a video of the sloganeering right-wing activists at the JNU main gate when he was surrounded, called a “Naxalwadi”, shoved around and hit on the head. Karnika Kohli of Scroll.in reported that a group armed with bats and sticks was stationed near the main gate. She overheard one of the members of the group say: “Beat up NDTV guys if you see them.”

Tried to take video of what was happening a little away from the gate, where more right wingers have gathered.



Got surrounded by folks calling me a naxalwadi, demanded my phone because I had my phone up and started shoving around. One knock to the head. — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) January 5, 2020

Just saw half a dozen people with bats and sticks 100 mts from jnu gate#jnu #JNUProtests — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) January 5, 2020

A mob outside the gates of the university attacked an India Today reporter as soon as he reported on the law and order situation in JNU. “The moment I questioned Law and Order in JNU, mob in presence of police in dark attacked me and my cameraman, broke my mike, hurled abuses, called me Jihadis, Naxali,” tweeted the reporter Ashutosh Mishra. “I asked a cop why are they silent, their reply – why did u go there?”

Another reporter of The Hindu claimed that a group of people, some of whom were masked, heckled him and asked him to leave. “A group of people, including masked men in support of ABVP, gathered around me and told me to leave the area after being identified as a journalist from The Hindu,” tweeted Sidharth Ravi. “Fled to avoid trouble.”

