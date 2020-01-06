A Delhi court on Monday remanded five persons, including two Bangladeshis, to judicial custody for two weeks for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out in New Delhi’s Seemapuri area during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest last month, PTI reported.

The police’s Crime Branch claimed to have arrested the five earlier in the day. Of the three Indians, two are from Uttar Pradesh and one is from Seemapuri, according to the police. They were identified as Ghaziabad resident 19-year-old Mohammad Shoaib, Pilibhit resident Mohammad Amir, 24, and 40-year-old Seemapuri resident Yusuf. The two Bangladeshis were identified as Mohammad Azad and Mohammad Subhan.

Apart from these five, the police said they had also detained two minors, who were sent to the Juvenile Justice Board. The police had earlier arrested 11 people in connection with the violence. They are in judicial custody at present.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims.

At least 26 people died in last month’s protests against the citizenship law. Of these, 19 died in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Karnataka.