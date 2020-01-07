Prime Minister Narendra Modi told United States President Donald Trump that the relationship between India and America “have grown from strength to strength”, the Centre said in a statement on Tuesday morning. Modi had called Trump to extend his New Year greetings.

“The prime minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength,” the statement said, adding that Modi highlighted the progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2019. He also expressed “his desire to continue to work with Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest”.

“President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year,” the statement added. “He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.”