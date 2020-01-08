A Ukrainian aircraft carrying over 170 passengers crashed near Tehran shortly after take-off on Wednesday morning, AP reported, citing state-owned news outlets. All onboard the flight were killed, an Iranian emergency official said.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash, the government said. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport and is believed to have crashed due to mechanical problems, reports said.

Iranian emergency officer Pir Hossein Kulivand confirmed there were no survivors in the crash, and said that rescuers were now trying to collect the bodies.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh was quoted as saying. “An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

According to aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24, the Boeing 737-800 stopped sending data almost immediately after taking off. “We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information,” tweeted The Boeing Company.

We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020