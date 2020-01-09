A poultry farm in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus, a disease alert by the World Organisation for Animal Health said. The virus has killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on a farm in Baikunthpur town while the remaining 15,426 were killed and disposed of.

“H5N1 is a type of influenza virus that causes a highly infectious, severe respiratory disease in birds called avian influenza [or “bird flu”],” according to information on the World Health Organization website. “Human cases of H5N1 avian influenza occur occasionally, but it is difficult to transmit the infection from person to person. When people do become infected, the mortality rate is about 60%.”

Nearly all cases of the infection in people were contracted due to close contact with infected live or dead birds or environments contaminated with the virus. “The virus does not infect humans easily, and spread from person to person appears to be unusual,” WHO added. “There is no evidence that the disease can be spread to people through properly prepared and thoroughly cooked food.”

In its notification, the World Organisation for Animal Health said that it received the information on Wednesday from Dr Atul Chaturvedi, the secretary of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. It added that weekly follow-up reports will be submitted on the case.