Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle announced that they will step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work towards becoming financially independent.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” a statement from the two royals said. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The two said that the decision will enable them to raise their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with appreciation for the royal tradition and provide the family with the “space to focus on the next chapter”.

Reports claimed that the Buckingham Palace was not consulted on the matter.

In a statement, the Royal family said that it understood the decision taken by the two. “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” it read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”