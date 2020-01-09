Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala – a former aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim – has been arrested, Mumbai Police said, reported NDTV on Thursday. Lakdawala has been remanded to police custody till January 21, according to ANI.

Lakdawala is wanted in over 25 cases of attempt to murder, rioting, and extortion.

“Lakdawala was arrested in Patna and brought to Mumbai on Wednesday,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve said. He joined jailed gangster Chhota Rajan after the two gangs split after 1993. Lakdawala left Rajan’s group in 2001 to set up his own operation from outside the country, and was last seen in Canada, The Indian Express reported.

“His daughter was in our custody,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Santosh Rastogi. “She gave a lot of information to us. Our sources also told us about his arrival in Patna, he was arrested in Jattanpur police station limits.”

Lakdawala’s daughter Sonia Lakdawala was taken into custody last month from Mumbai airport while she was on her way to Nepal. A lookout notice was issued against her for allegedly threatening to kill a builder in Mumbai’s Khar locality in February last year.

In 2003, reports of Lakdawala being shot dead in Bangkok by Rajan’s gang members had emerged. He reportedly escaped from the attack and fled to Canada. Police in Canada arrested him in May 2004 in Ottawa. A red corner notice had been issued against him earlier.