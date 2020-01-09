The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Noida Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, weeks after inappropriate videos surfaced of him with an unidentified woman, The Times of India reported. However, Krishna had written a letter to his seniors alleging corruption among the IPS officers, as well as other Uttar Pradesh Police officers of lower ranks, NDTV reported. The letter was leaked, NDTV said.

The government has formed a three-member committee headed by Director General of Police (Vigilance) HC Awasthi to investigate the allegations of corruption Krishna made against five serving Indian Police Service officers.

“There will be zero tolerance against any corruption,” a statement by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office said. “We have formed a three member SIT with senior officers. They will complete their probe on all aspects of the case in 15 days. We will act against any other person found guilty in the case.”

The Adityanath-led government also transferred 14 other police chiefs, including Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanithi Naithani. Naithani has been shifted to Ghaziabad, on the same post. However, the government is yet to announce replacements for the police chiefs of Noida and Lucknow.

Krishna had alleged last month that the videos of him which surfaced online were morphed. Krishna claimed the videos were a conspiracy to malign him. However, the Uttar Pradesh government said that initial investigations revealed that the videos were not altered.