A deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police was on Saturday caught with two militants – from Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba – in Kulgam district, PTI reported, citing officials. However, the police have not yet released an official statement.

Davinder Singh was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on August 15 last year. He is currently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the Srinagar airport.

The two militants have been identified as Naveed Babu and Altaf. Babu is accused of being involved in the killing of 11 migrant workers in south Kashmir in October and November last year.

Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal led the counter-terror operation and intercepted their car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in South Kashmir. Officials said Singh was allegedly taking the militants out of the Valley. The police recovered two AK-47 rifles from their car and another rifle and two pistols from Singh’s residence. Investigation in the case is currently underway.

Singh had applied for four days leave from Sunday, NDTV reported. Senior police officials termed Singh’s involvement as “unfortunate”.

In 2013, Afzal Guru, the prime accused in the 2001 Parliament attack case, had claimed that Singh had asked him to accompany one of the attackers to Delhi and arrange his stay there.