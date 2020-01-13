In photos: Jammu and Kashmir receives heavy snowfall, Srinagar airport closed for second day
Power supply in many places was also reportedly disrupted due to the heavy snowfall.
All flights to and from the Srinagar airport were cancelled for the second day on Monday following a fresh bout of snowfall. Kashmir Valley was cut off from the rest of the world due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, local reports said. Jammu and Ladakh regions also experienced heavy snowfall.
The plains and upper reaches of the valley received heavy snowfall, according to IANS. Srinagar received 12 cm of snow while Gulmarg received 27 cm and Pahalgam 21.5 cm. Several villages and remote areas like Gurez in Bandipora district and Tangdhar in Kupwara district have been disconnected due to the heavy snowfall. Night temperatures also plunged as Srinagar recorded a nighttime temperature of -1.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg was -5 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted more snow on Monday but there will be some relief on Tuesday, according to ANI.
Power supply in many places was also reportedly disrupted due to the heavy snowfall.