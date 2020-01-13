The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Monday told teachers to resume classes, PTI reported. Students and teachers have boycotted classes in protest against a hike in hostel and mess fees. The classes were supposed to begin on Monday.

The university issued an advisory after two office bearers of the JNU Teachers’ Association announced a “non cooperation” plan. “The above call for ‘non-cooperation’ not only goes against the efforts of the administration for restoration of normalcy in the campus and resumption of academic activities but also reflects the intention of JNUTA to disrupt normal functioning of the university,” said the administration led by Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. The advisory said thousands of students had already registered the 2020 Winter Semester, and others were in the process of registration.

Last week, JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh had said the organisation had decided to boycott the winter semester registration in protest against the fee hike. The union also said students would pay only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges.

The teachers’ association’s call for non-cooperation came in the wake of the January 5 mob attack on the campus in which 34 students and faculty members were injured. It has also called for the sacking of Jagadesh Kumar. JNU students organised a protest at Mandi House on January 9, demanding the vice chancellor’s removal. The students’ union has alleged that Kumar was behind the campus violence. Opposition parties such as the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have also demanded Kumar’s sacking.

Protests against the hike in hostel and mess fees had broken in November. The protests did not subside despite a partial fee rollback.