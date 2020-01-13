Delhi Congress leaders Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported. This came days after five-time Congress MLA Shoaib Iqbal also switched sides and joined the ruling party.

Elections will be held in the national Capital on February 8, and the results will be out on February 11.

Mishra is the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra. He fought the Assembly elections in 2013 from Palam but lost to AAP leader Bhavna Gaur. “I am joining AAP because of the work it has done for the people,” Mishra added. Netaji – a two-time MLA from Badarpur – claimed he left the Congress as he was impressed by the work done by the AAP government.

Kejriwal said these recent additions indicate that people love the work done by the AAP government. “They are warmly welcomed in the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were also present at the induction ceremony. A number of councillors and local Congress leaders too joined the party.