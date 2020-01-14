The big news: AAP drops 15 MLAs, fields 24 new faces for Delhi polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Curative pleas of two convicts in 2012 gangrape case were rejected, and Delhi HC asked police to look into Shaheen Bagh traffic restrictions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AAP names all 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi: Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia will contest from the Patparganj Assembly seat.
- Curative pleas of two convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case dismissed by Supreme Court: The judges did not find any merit in the petitions.
- Look into Shaheen Bagh traffic restrictions, Delhi HC orders police: The High Court issued the order on a plea seeking to withdraw the closure of the area where residents have been protesting against CAA since last month.
- Judge criticises Delhi Police at Bhim Army chief’s bail hearing, asks, ‘Is Jama Masjid in Pakistan’: The judge said protests were part of people’s constitutional right, and added that the law does not prohibit people from demonstrating outside religious places.
- After skipping Opposition meeting, DMK says ‘time will tell’ if ties with Congress will normalise: The party is upset with Congress leader KS Alagiri’s accusation that its president MK Stalin violated ‘coalition dharma’.
- Malaysia PM refuses to back down after CAA criticism despite reports of India curbing palm oil imports: Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia was concerned about the effect of the Indian restrictions, but added that ‘when something goes wrong we need to say it’.
- 61 people in Hyderabad booked for flash Citizenship Act protests against law: Activist Khalida Parveen and some students of the University of Hyderabad were among those charged for participating in the protest on Sunday.
- Michael Patra named RBI deputy governor six months after Viral Acharya quit: Patra is currently an executive director at the central bank and is likely to be in charge of monetary policy in his new role.
- Arrested Kashmir policeman Davinder Singh sheltered Hizbul Mujahideen militants in his home, says reports: The police officer was suspended on Monday, and is now being interrogated by a team of police and intelligence officials.
- US lifts China’s currency manipulator tag; Beijing says move is in line with facts: After the announcement, the Chinese yuan currency strengthened to its highest level in more than five months.