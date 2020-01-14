West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday continued with her attack on the Citizenship Amendment Act, alleging that it was a “ploy” by the Narendra Modi-led government to take citizenship away from those who hold it legally and hand it over to those who have funded the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported.

The Trinamool Congress chief, one of the strongest critics of the amended legislation, claimed that those helping the saffron party get foreign funds and turn black money into white are being given citizenship.

“Is this Act a ploy to take away the citizenship of those legal citizens and give it to those foreigners who have funded the BJP,” she said at a rally of her party’s student wing in Kolkata.

She also made a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kolkata, when the Trinamool Congress delegation was turned away from several places while protesting against the amended citizenship law.

“We know how to respect our guests, we even show courtesy to our enemies, but that doesn’t mean our party leaders won’t be allowed to enter Jammu, Guwahati and JNU,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee’s meeting with Modi on Saturday drew sharp criticism. She had also skipped a meeting of Opposition parties on Monday to decide on a joint strategy over the Citizenship Amendment Act.