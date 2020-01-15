Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday heaped criticism on both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, accusing them of indulging in dirty politics on the occasion of her 64th birthday, PTI reported.

The party had skipped a Congress-led meeting of Opposition parties in New Delhi on Monday. The BSP, which had helped the Congress form government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2018, has said the Congress was poaching its legislators in Rajasthan.

“BJP and Congress are ahead in politics of lying and are indulging in dirty politics,” Mayawati said at a press conference. She claimed that there was an atmosphere of fear and tension in the country.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BJP-led government at the Centre was also following the path of the Congress and was misusing its powers for political gains, ANI reported. She blamed both parties for the plight of the common citizen.

Mayawati: Along with new police system, there has be willingness to act against criminals. I don't think law&order situation is going to improve in UP. There are several criminal elements in BJP but no action is taken against them. UP mein kanoon ka raj nahi, 'jungle raj' hai. pic.twitter.com/RseiiuYMqG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2020

Mayawati said every section of the society was troubled and upset, and that the government’s decisions on the economy had spelt misery for the poor, IANS reported. She said the Congress had no moral authority to criticise the BJP on corruption because its own past governments had seen high levels of corruption.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mayawati said her party believed the legislation was divisive in nature and alienated one community. She said it was wrong to say her party had not opposed it, adding: “Some parties, particularly Congress, have mastered the art of spreading lies. The BSP was the first to oppose the law but we did it in a peaceful manner.”

Mayawati said hers is a disciplined and cadre-based party and only stages peaceful protests after taking permission.