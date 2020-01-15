Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin to be the country’s new prime minister, RT reported. This came hours after former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that his government was resigning to give Putin the opportunity to carry out the changes he wanted to make to the constitution.

Putin submitted his candidacy to the Russian parliament for approval after Mishustin agreed to be put forward for the role, the Kremlin said, according to Reuters.

Medvedev’s announcement was made shortly after Putin in his annual state-of-the-nation speech said he favored changing the constitution to hand the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, the power to choose Russia’s prime minister and other key positions. In the current form, the president chooses. He also suggested amending Russia’s constitution to limit a future president to two terms in office – he has served four.

“In this context, it is evident that we, as the government of the Russian Federation, should provide our country’s president with an opportunity to take all the necessary decisions in these conditions,” Medvedev said. “I believe it right for the government of the Russian Federation to step down in conformity with Article 117 of Russia’s Constitution.”

Putin asked for the outgoing government to remain at work until a new government was appointed.

“I want to thank you [Medvedev] for everything that has been done, to express satisfaction with the results that have been achieved,” he said. “Not everything worked out, but everything never works out.”

The president also proposed creating the post of Deputy Head of the Security Council, and to offer the position to Medvedev.

Putin, 67, is due to step down in 2024 when his fourth presidential term ends.