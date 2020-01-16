At least 25 people were injured after five coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning, PTI reported. The accident occurred after a collision between the express train, which runs between Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, and a goods train, said a Railways official.

The accident occurred around 7 am between Salagaon and Nergundi stations, according to officials. Of the 25 people injured, five were severely wounded, East Coast Railway Chief Public Relations Officer JP Mishra told Odisha TV. They have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital There were no reports of casualties and the rest of the passengers were out of danger, Mishra added.

Fire service personnel and paramedics are at the spot. However, Odisha TV reported that rescue operations were initially affected by dense fog.

The Railways have set up the following helpline numbers: 0671-1072 (Cuttack), 0674-1072 (Khurda Road), 18003457401/402 (Bhubaneswar headquarters), 0674-1072 (Bhubaneswar station) and 06752-1072 (Puri) for those who want information about injured passengers, and rescue and relief operations, Odisha TV added.