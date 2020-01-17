A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari, disappeared on Thursday from his home in Mumbai after being released on a 21-day parole, his son Zaid has told police, The Indian Express reported. Ansari went missing a day before his parole sanctioned by the Supreme Court was to end.

Ansari, who is a doctor, has been serving a life term in Ajmer jail in Rajasthan. He is also known as “Dr Bomb” and is suspected to be involved in as many as 50 bomb blast cases across the country.

He was ordered to visit the Agripada police station everyday between 10.30 am and noon to mark his attendance during his parole period. Zaid filed a missing complaint at the station on Thursday, a day after Ansari marked his presence.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the crime branch and Mumbai Police have launched a search operation, according to The Times of India.

The convict had filed an application in the Supreme Court and was granted parole in December for 21 days. “The court had asked jail officials to leave him within 10 days following which Ajmer jail officials got him to Mumbai,” an officer from Agripada police station said. “He was initially lodged in Arthur Road jail but on December 28, he was produced at the police station following which he got out on parole.”

His son said that Ansari was missing since 5 am on Thursday. He reportedly left early to offer prayers.

“We have deputed teams to locate him,” senior inspector Savlaram Agawane of Agripada police station said. “Now we are waiting for news from Ajmer tomorrow, as there are chances that he might have even left for Ajmer to surrender in jail.”