The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, PTI reported. Polling will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced the list on Friday. He said the party has so far fielded 11 Scheduled Caste candidates and four women. Sitting MLAs Vijender Gupta, Jagdish Pradhan and OP Sharma have been fielded from their constituencies again.

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town. Another former AAP leader, Anil Vajpayee, has also got a ticket. Three Congress turncoats – Sanjay Singh, Surendra Singh Bittu and SC Vats – have also been fielded.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee will have another meeting soon to decide the remaining candidates, Tiwari said. The committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on Thursday evening to finalise the first list.

The BJP has, however, not yet fielded anyone against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party announced the names of its candidates for all 70 constituencies for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday.