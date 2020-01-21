Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday said the Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ demand to remove the university’s Vice Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar, was not reasonable. He claimed that the basic demands of the students regarding the increase in hostel fees had been met.

The calls for the sacking of Kumar began after the January 5 mob attack on the campus, in which 34 students and faculty members were injured. The students’ union has alleged that Kumar was behind the campus violence. Opposition parties such as the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have also demanded Kumar’s sacking.

“The situation in the university is turning normal,” the minister told PTI. “The basic demand of students about the hostel fees hike has been met. The calls for JNU VC’s removal now are not reasonable, removing anybody is not the solution.”

Students and teachers had earlier boycotted classes in protest against a proposal to hike hostel and mess fees. Pokhriyal said over 80% of students have already registered for the winter semester. “The students who want to study should not be disturbed,” he added. “If our universities have to excel in global competition, we need to rise above these issues.”

The minister appealed to students to explain the Citizenship Act to those “misleading” the public. He claimed that it was not aimed at taking away anybody’s citizenship.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11 and notified on January 10, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims, leading to protests against it.

Police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University last month had triggered protests at several colleges in the country. Pokhriyal had earlier this month said educational institutions cannot be allowed to become “political dens”.