The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday night passed a legislation to give shape to the government’s plan to build three capitals in the state amid protests by farmers and Opposition leaders, PTI reported.

The situation in the state has been tense since last month, when Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy declared that the state would have three capitals – the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati, and judicial capital in Kurnool. Reddy’s government wanted to move the state secretariat and the chief minister’s office to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool.

Hundreds of farmers and women in Amaravati region defied prohibitory orders and broke security cordons to reach the state legislature complex. Police baton-charged them to quell the crowd. As many as 17 Telugu Desam Party MLAs were also suspended from the Assembly for disrupting Reddy’s address about the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Region Bill 2020.

The 17 TDP members were suspended when they continued shouting “Jai Amaravati” during the address of the Leader of the House. Marshals entered the House to evict the members when they refused to leave.

Several TDP leaders, including former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and 17 MLAs were detained later in the night as they tried to take out a march against the government’s decision. They were taken to the Mangalagiri police station.

Police also prevented Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan from going to the Amaravati region to speak to protestors. Kalyan asked how the police could impose restrictions within his own office.

While moving the bill in the Assembly, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the government decided to enact a new legislation for decentralisation and the inclusive development of all regions in the state for ensuring “balanced and inclusive growth”.

“Regional imbalances, absence of equitable growth have caused an acute sense of deprivation among various sections of the state population,” he said. “The logical solution would be to lay emphasis on distributed development and decentralised administration to ensure that fruits of socio-economic progress are enjoyed equally by people of various regions,” Rajendranath added, quoting the recommendations of a high-power committee of ministers and bureaucrats, which formed the basis of the new legislation.