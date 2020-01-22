A 36-year-old man suspected of placing a live bomb in a bag at the Mangalore International Airport in Karnataka on Monday surrendered to the police in Bengaluru on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

The suspect, identified as Adithya Rao from Manipal, is an engineering and MBA graduate. He has been detained for interrogation and medical tests. Rao claimed that he placed the bomb at the airport because he was upset because he did not get a job at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

“He surrendered before police claiming to be responsible for the Mangaluru airport incident,” said Chetan Singh Rathore, a senior police officer in Bengaluru. “He is being medically examined and we are preparing procedure to hand him over to the Mangaluru team.”

A Mangaluru Police team was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru to question Rao, said Mangaluru Commissioner of Police PS Harsha.

In 2012, Rao came to Bengaluru looking for a job, and got employed at a private bank. He later resigned and went to Mangaluru, where he worked as a security guard for six months, and then as a cook in Puthige Mutt in Udupi, PTI reported. Then he returned to Bengaluru, and worked in an insurance company, before attempting to get a job at the airport.