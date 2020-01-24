Two people who recently returned to Mumbai from China have been kept under medical observation for possible novel coronavirus infection that has killed at least 25 people in China, a civic body health official told PTI on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has created an isolation ward at the Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokli in South Mumbai.

“The isolation ward has been created for diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the coronavirus infection,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, the municipal corporation’s executive health officer. She said the two people under observation had mild cough and were exhibiting cold-related symptoms.

Keskar said doctors at the Mumbai International Airport had been asked to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus. “All private doctors in the city have been asked to alert us if they observe symptoms of the coronavirus in anyone who has returned from China,” the official said.

As many as 1,789 passengers have undergone thermal screening for the coronavirus at the Mumbai airport since January 19. “No passenger with history of visit to Wuhan city of China in the last 14 days was found positive [for the virus] during thermal scanning,” a health official said.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi has also set up an isolation ward, PTI reported. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said: “We have an isolation ward and we have beds kept ready for providing care and treatment for suspected coronavirus cases in Delhi or elsewhere in India.” He added that all precautionary measures, including personal safety kits for health workers are ready at the hospital.

Guleria said the hospital’s preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities has been also reviewed. However, he added that as a precaution, people should maintain good standards of hand hygiene, avoid travelling in crowded places and use masks.

Around 250 passengers who came in from Hong Kong underwent thermal screening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday. On Thursday, no cases of suspected coronavirus were found, an airport official said. “Hyderabad does not have direct flight connectivity with China,” Airport Health Officer Dr Anuradha Medoju told PTI.

She added that airlines have started asking the passengers to give a self-declaration if they have any symptoms of fever, cough, cold or sneezing. Medoju said suspected cases will be sent to government hospitals in Hyderabad.

The disease has spread to six countries till now – Thailand, South Korea, Japan, the United States, Singapore and Vietnam.

With the number of infections in China shooting up to 830, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has cancelled a reception that was supposed to be held on Sunday to celebrate Republic Day. At least 10 cities are under lockdown in China and most major cities have banned public gatherings over the Lunar New Year holiday.

Transport to and from Wuhan was shut down on Thursday, including flights, trains, buses, subways and ferries. Nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou have announced similar measures. Travel restrictions have also been placed in Chibi, Zhijiang, Huangshi, Xiantao, Enshi, Qianjiang and Xianning cities, according to The Guardian. Entertainment venues such as cinemas and internet cafes, and large-scale cultural events have also been shut down in most cities.