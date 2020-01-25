Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state would file a complaint against Sharjeel Imam, the organiser of the women-led protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, for his “seditious comments”, reported PTI. Imam allegedly said that “Assam should be cut off from the rest of India”.

Sarma said Imam’s comments were aimed at disrupting the law and order situation in the state. “Assam government has taken cognisance of this very seditious statement and we will register a case against this individual,” he said. “A lot of wrong things have been said by this individual, aimed to create law and order situation in Assam. We will bring this person to the court so that he is punished in accordance with the law.”

During Sarma’s press conference, an audio clip of Imam’s purported comments was played. “Our responsibility is to cut Assam from India, then government will hear our voice,” said a voice, according to Inside NE. “If we have to help Assam, then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India.”

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed on Saturday against Imam for his comment, reported ANI. Advocate and Right to Information activist Vivek Garg, who filed the complaint, said a first information report should be filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the National Security Act. The National Security Act allows the police to detain a person for 12 months without trial. Garg is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Shaheen Bagh locality in Delhi has emerged as the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Protestors, mostly women and children, have been holding demonstrations for over a month now.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by Parliament on December 11 and notified by the Centre on January 10, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims, leading to protests against it. At least 26 people died in the protests last month – 19 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Karnataka.

