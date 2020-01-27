The Congress on Sunday sent a copy of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. “When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it,” the party tweeted along with a screenshot of an Amazon receipt that stated that the book was being dispatched to the Central Secretariat.

The Congress also tweeted videos of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reading the Preamble at a protest at Rajghat.

The party alleged that the government has been subverting the Constitution. It said the Bharatiya Janata Party has failed to understand that all people, irrespective of creed, caste or gender, are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. “It is this article that is completely violated by the government’s Citizenship Amendment Act,” the party said.

The party said laws based on discrimination were unconstitutional. The Citizenship Amendment Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. The government’s critics and some protestors fear that the amended law and the National Register of Citizens will be misused to target Muslims since the Citizenship Act now has religion as a criterion. The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. Twenty-six people died in last month’s protests against the law – all in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Assam.

Congress questions Adnan Sami’s Padma Shri award

On Sunday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned why the Citizenship Amendment Act was brought in when someone like singer Adnan Sami can get Indian citizenship and the Padma Shri award. “I was criticised for recommending citizenship to Adnan Sami,” Singh said, according to News18. “I’m happy that he got citizenship and Padma Shri. If government can grant citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim, what is need to bring CAA? It has been implemented to create a rift between Hindus & Muslims.”

Sami, who was born in Lahore, arrived in India in 2001 on a tourist visa. His Pakistani passport issued on May 27, 2010, expired on May 26, 2015, and was not renewed. Subsequently, Sami applied for Indian citizenship, and it was granted on January 1, 2016. On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Citizenship Amendment Act by citing the examples of singer Sami, and writer Taslima Nasreen, who fled Bangladesh due to religious persecution and is officially a citizen of Sweden, but lives in India on a residency permit.

Sami is among the 118 recipients of the Padma Shri award this year. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill asked why “the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot” was conferred with one of India’s highest civilian honour while a Kargil War veteran was declared foreigner. “Kargil War veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared ‘foreigner’ after NRC and Adnan Sami whose family fought against India honoured with Padma Shri – This is the magic of NRC and government chamchagiri,” Shergill said. “Is contribution ‘Yogdan’ to society or BJP government ‘gungan’ [praise] new criteria? Is this New India?”

Also read:

Indian Army must do more than have ‘big heart’ for ex-soldier declared foreigner in Assam