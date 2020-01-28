Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Monday issued a statement refuting claims that she had received money from the Popular Front of India in connection with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “I completely and vehemently deny having received any money from PFI at any point of time, or receiving any money from any person or organization in relation to anti-CAA protests,” she said.

The Enforcement Directorate had written a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs alleging that Congress leader Kapil Sibal, and lawyers Jaising and Dushyant Dave received payments from the Popular Front of India, The Indian Express reported. However, the letter did not mention that these funds were received for supporting protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Sibal did not deny receiving funds from the organisation but said it was for professional purposes. Dave did not respond to attempts to contact him by The Indian Express.

In her statement, Jaising added: “The note showing details of transaction from the PFI account alleged to be made to me does not contain any signature or date, nor does it contain the name of the agency from where it has originated, and is therefore wholly unreliable.” The advocate warned that she would take “serious civil as well as criminal legal action” against persons or media houses who try to tarnish her reputation.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed that at least Rs 120 crore was deposited in the accounts of the Popular Front of India in Western Uttar Pradesh after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament on December 11 last year, PTI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that scrutiny of a Popular Front of India account with the Syndicate Bank branch on Moovar Road in Kozhikode, Kerala, revealed that payments of Rs 3.77 crore were made to various individuals and persons. This includes payments to Sibal (Rs 77 lakh), Jaising (Rs 4 lakh), Dave (Rs 11 lakh), Popular Front of India Kashmir (Rs 1.65 crore), New Jyothi Group (1.17 crore), and a person called Abdul Samad (Rs 3.10 lakh). Samad is an accused against whom the National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in a case related to a hawala network funding terror activities in India.

Popular Front of India General Secretary Mohammad Ali Jinnah claimed that his organisation had not funded the protests against the amended Citizenship Act. He also said payments shown against the names of Sibal, Dave and Jaising were made in connection with the Hadiya marriage case, and were publicly declared.

The Popular Front of India claimed that it “fully complies with the law of the land, and allegation of Rs 120 crore transferred from [its] accounts just before CAA protest is totally baseless…Popular Front of India does not have any wing or branch in Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. Twenty-six people died in last month’s protests against the law – all in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam.