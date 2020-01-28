The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing an urgent plea of Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, PTI reported. Singh had filed a petition with the court against the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Appearing for Singh in front of a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, senior advocate Anjana Prakash referred to judgements on the death sentence and the power of the president to grant mercy. Prakash urged the bench to invoke “judicial conscience” as to whether due consideration had been given to Singh’s mercy plea, Live Law reported. She said that even presidential power is open to human fallibility, quoting a previous judgement by the Supreme Court in 1989.

“Even the most trained mind is susceptible,” she said. “When it comes to denying life and personal liberty, it should be subject to another high authority. Pardon is not a private act of grace, but a part of the constitutional scheme.” She said presidential pardon is a great responsibility which must be exercised keeping in mind the good of the people.

Advocate Prakash claimed that Singh’s testimony showed that only the DNA of two other accused, Ram Singh and Akshay Kumar, was found on the woman. When asked by the bench why she was going into the merits of the case, Prakash said that the judgement of the trial court was not placed before the president when the mercy plea was filed. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, said that all documents had been presented before Kovind.

The trial court has issued black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts – Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar – at 6 am on February 1.

Mukesh Singh had filed the petition on January 25 under Article 32 of the Constitution for judicial review of “the manner of rejection of the mercy petition”, according to his advocate Vrinda Grover. Singh’s petition was listed on Monday before SA Bobde, who said it should be “top priority” since the execution is scheduled for February 1. “If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this,” Bobde said.

On January 14, the Supreme Court had rejected the curative petitions of Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma, another convict in the case. Following this, Singh sought mercy from President Kovind, who rejected it. Singh also moved the Delhi High Court to set aside the death warrant issued by a trial court.

Akshay Kumar is the fourth convict. The four convicts were to be hanged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on January 22, but it was deferred because of Singh’s mercy plea.