Germany on Tuesday confirmed the first human transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus in Europe, Deutsche Welle reported. In Asia, Japan reported two more cases, including that of a tour bus driver who has never visited the central Chinese city, according to Kyodo News.

The infected person in Germany is a 33-year-old man who contracted the virus from a Chinese colleague. He lives near Starnberg, 30 km south of Munich, and is in a “medically good state”, according to health authorities.

In Japan, with the latest cases, six people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus strain that is similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. The driver, who is in his sixties, drove around two groups of Chinese tourists from Wuhan earlier this month, said Health Minister Katsunobu Kato. He is from Nara Prefecture in western Japan, and was diagnosed with pneumonia on Saturday. The other confirmed case announced on Tuesday is that of a man from Wuan in his forties who has been quarantined in Aichi prefecture.

Meanwhile, a charter flight from Japan will land in Wuhan, which is in a lockdown, on Tuesday night. The plane, operated by All Nippon Airways, will deliver masks and protective suits, and evacuate the first group of almost 200 Japanese in the city, reported The Straits Times. They are expected to arrive at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the country’s Parliament. More flights will be sent to evacuate the remaining Japanese citizens. A doctor, two nurses and a quarantine officer will check passengers for symptoms such as fever and cough on board the flight.

The toll in the Wuhan coronavirus rose to 106 in China on Tuesday as 26 more deaths were reported. The number of coronavirus cases rose to over 4,500 after Chinese authorities confirmed 1,771 new cases. China’s National Health Commission said that apart from passing through air, the virus spreads through physical contact with infected persons. The virus’ incubation period is on average three to seven days, with the longest being 14 days.

The newly identified virus is believed to have originated late last year in a Wuhan market illegally selling wildlife. The symptoms include fever, cough, shortness in breath and other breathing difficulties. In severe cases, the virus could also cause pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death.

The novel coronavirus has spread to several countries, with Sri Lanka and Canada being the latest countries to report infection cases. Cases have also been reported in Thailand, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, and Australia. The World Health Organization’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday assured Beijing all the help it requires to contain the outbreak, and asked the international community to remain calm and not overreact, PTI reported. Ghebreyesus met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Hong Kong increases border restrictions

The special Chinese administrative region of Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would reduce cross-border travel with mainland China in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, reported South China Morning Post.

The financial hub will deny entry to individual travellers from the mainland, and close two railway routes. Flights from and to the mainland will be reduced by half and cross-border tour buses will also be reduced, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam. A number of legislators in the city have demanded a complete border shutdown.

Taiwan also raised its travel warning for China, advising people to avoid going there unless absolutely necessary, Reuters reported. It also imposed stricter restrictions on Chinese visitors, and said it had started to release stocks of face masks. The island has reported seven confirmed cases so far.