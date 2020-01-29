Another of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case on Tuesday filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court challenging his death sentence, NDTV reported on Wednesday. Akshay Singh, 31, used the last legal remedy available to him a month after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking a review of his death sentence, using bizarre arguments.

Akshay Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Pawan Gupta are to be hanged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 1, for raping and brutally assaulting a paramedical student on a bus on the night of December 16, 2012, an incident that had sparked countrywide protests.

On January 14, the Supreme Court had rejected the curative petitions of convicts Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma. Following this, Mukesh Singh sought mercy from President Kovind, who rejected it. Singh also moved the Delhi High Court to set aside the death warrant issued by a trial court.

Mukesh Singh had filed the petition on January 25 under Article 32 of the Constitution for judicial review of “the manner of rejection of the mercy petition”, according to his advocate Vrinda Grover. Singh’s petition was listed on Monday before Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, who said it should be “top priority” since the execution is scheduled for February 1. “If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this,” Bobde said.

The top court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in Mukesh Singh’s petition against the rejection of his mercy plea. Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna will deliver their verdict on Wednesday.

Justice Banumathi said the petitioner should not have been kept in solitary confinement in jail after senior advocate Rebecca John submitted records establishing it.