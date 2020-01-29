A team of academics and psychologists on Tuesday dismissed National Commission for Protection of Child Rights claims that children involved in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh were being “misled” and suffering from “mental trauma”.

Last week, the child rights body had asked the district magistrate to instruct police officials to “identify” and “counsel” children at the site. The district magistrate was asked to submit a report on the matter within 10 days. NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said the order was based on viral videos purportedly showing children saying things such as “the prime minister will throw us out of the country” and “the home minister will send us to detention camps if we don’t show him documents”.

The academics and psychologists visited the Shaheen Bagh on January 26 to assess the claims. The team included professors Poonam Batra, Jyoti Dalal, Monica Gupta, psychologist and psychotherapist Shobna Sonpar and research scholar Chetan Anand.

In a statement, the team said they did not notice any signs of distress associated with trauma. “In fact, the children’s physical proximity with their mothers, whether sitting with them or engaged in activities in a separate space, acts as a buffer to any kind of external or internal stress,” they added.

They said the environment was “constructive” and a “creative way” of organising the experiences of children.

Here is the full statement on their visit to Shaheen Bagh: