Two people were killed and one was injured after violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Wednesday, PTI reported. The injured person was taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place in the district’s Jalangi block after an argument broke out between two groups about the amended citizenship law, an unidentified senior police officer told the news agency. A local residents’ forum was observing bandh in the area.

Trinamool Congress Block President Tahiruddin Sheikh allegedly opened fire at the protestors, News18 reported. However, local Trinamool leaders denied the charges and accused supporters of the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of unleashing violence.

More details are awaited.