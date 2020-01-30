India reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday. The patient is a student at Wuhan University, and is now in isolation in a hospital in Kerala, the government said.

The patient is in a stable condition and is being closely monitored, the government said, without giving any further details.

The newly identified virus, which has killed 170 people in China, is believed to have originated late last year in a Wuhan market illegally selling wildlife. The symptoms include fever, cough, shortness in breath and other breathing difficulties. In severe cases, the virus could also cause pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death.

Over 23,000 Indian students study in China, and India is preparing to evacuate stranded citizens from the country. Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, is in under complete lockdown.

China’s National Health Commission has said that apart from spreading through air, the virus is also passed through physical contact with infected persons. The virus’ incubation period is on average three to seven days, with the longest being 14 days.

India is putting passengers with travel history to China through thermal screening at 20 airports.