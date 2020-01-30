An unidentified man, seen in a video brandishing a gun near Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, has reportedly shot a student who was taking part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. The man was arrested, NDTV reported.

The student, identified as Shadab, was taken to Holy Family Hospital, a journalist with The Times of India reported. However, NDTV reported that he was taken to the trauma centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.

Visuals shared on social media showed the student, who was reportedly shot in the arm and was seen bleeding, being taken away.

In the video, the gunman was seen waving the gun while walking backwards. The armed man shouted “Yeh lo azaadi [here’s your freedom]” at the demonstrators with police personnel seen in the background. The armed man was taken into custody and is being interrogated, reported ANI.

The demonstrators, who included students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to protest when the incident took place, according to India Today.

More details awaited.



















More details awaited.

#UPDATE Delhi Police: Man, who brandished the gun and opened fire in Jamia area, has been taken into custody. He is being questioned. The injured, said to be a student, has been admitted to a hospital. Investigation is continuing. https://t.co/6Mh2021fyw — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

#BREAKING



Video of the guy who got injured. Look at the panic. His name is Shadab.



Will share more updates and verified videos.



👇👇 pic.twitter.com/mIlKuGzkj8 — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) January 30, 2020

#Jamia

A miscreant flashed a gun chanting pro CAA slogans and fired a shot injuring a Jamia student at protest site in Jamia. pic.twitter.com/uitBhGWX5J — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 30, 2020