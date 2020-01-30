CAA: Student injured as armed man fires at protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia
The injured student, identified as Shadab, has been taken to a hospital.
An unidentified man, seen in a video brandishing a gun near Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, has reportedly shot a student who was taking part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. The man was arrested, NDTV reported.
The student, identified as Shadab, was taken to Holy Family Hospital, a journalist with The Times of India reported. However, NDTV reported that he was taken to the trauma centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.
Visuals shared on social media showed the student, who was reportedly shot in the arm and was seen bleeding, being taken away.
In the video, the gunman was seen waving the gun while walking backwards. The armed man shouted “Yeh lo azaadi [here’s your freedom]” at the demonstrators with police personnel seen in the background. The armed man was taken into custody and is being interrogated, reported ANI.
The demonstrators, who included students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to protest when the incident took place, according to India Today.
More details awaited.
