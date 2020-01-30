The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Delhi elections on February 8, PTI reported. The electoral body said Kejriwal had promised to build a mohalla clinic on the premises of a court.

“...if land could be provided in the premises [of the court complex], mohalla clinic would be established,” Kejriwal said at an event on January 13 at Tis Hazari Court’s premises, according to the commission. The chief minister has been asked to respond by 5 pm on Friday.

The commission highlighted part seven of the Model Code of Conduct, which mandates that a ruling party at the Centre or a state should ensure they do not use their official position for election campaigns. “The commission is of the opinion that by making the said promise you have violated the said provision of Model Code of Conduct,” the notice read.

The electoral body also cited clauses of the code of conduct according to which ministers and other officials should not make any “promise of construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities etc” from the time elections are announced.

The poll body added that Delhi’s chief electoral officer had confirmed that Kejriwal had made the promise. The complaint was filed on January 14 by a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, according to the notice.

The elections results will be declared on February 11.