Twenty children and few women are being held hostage by a murder accused in his home in Kathariya village in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, PTI reported on Thursday. The accused man’s wife and one-year-old daughter are among the hostages, according to NDTV.

The police identified the accused, who is out on bail, as Subhash Batham. He had invited the children home for a birthday party. Batham reportedly hurled a low-intensity bomb from a window, and fired at villagers.

Additional Director General of Police PV Rama Shastri said a rescue operation was going on. “Quick Response Team and Special Operation Group team are there,” he added. “Anti-Terrorism Squad is on its way.”

Director General of Police OP Singh said commandos were being deployed. “We are ensuring their safe rescue and if needed, the National Security Guard will also be called for the operation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath called a high-level emergency meeting on the matter, ANI reported. He is said to be in touch with senior state government officers.