Budget Session: Economic Survey tabled in Parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman
The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-’20 later in the day.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Economic Survey in Parliament’s Budget Session on Friday. The session began with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. The president said the amended law fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi’s dream, which triggered an uproar from the Opposition.
Addressing media before the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped for detailed discussions on the economy. “I want wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses,” said Modi in his customary remarks at the start of a session. “Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation.”
The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-’20 later in the day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Saturday. The first phase of the Budget Session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.
Live updates
1.22 pm: The Economic Survey 2019-’20 projects Gross Domestic Product to grow at 6.0%-6.5% in 2020-’21 financial year.
12.58 pm: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Saturday.
12.57 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey in the Parliament.
12.09 pm: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian speaks about the Economic Survey. “Our team has done a lot of hard work,” he says, according to The Indian Express. “The team has prepared the second economic survey in six months.”
12.07 pm: “My government is determined to achieve the $5 trillion economy it has set as a target for itself in this term,” says Kovind. The president has concluded his address.
12.01 pm: Kovind condemns atrocities against minorities in Pakistan and asks the international community to the required action.
11.58 am: The government is working to provide at least 1.5 times of the cost of production to farmers in the country, the president says.
11.55 am: Kovind says that a database has been made to track crimes against women and children. He says this will help the country’s security forces and investigating agencies.
11.51 am: “The government’s initiatives ensured two lakh people did their Haj [pilgrimage] – a record number,” Kovind says. “India is the first country in which the entire Haj process has been digitised and is done online.”
11.47 am: In his address, the president highlights that the Kartarpur corridor has been completed “in record time to open it up for the pilgrims”. The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib shrine in Pakistan’s Narowal district. The gurdwara is considered to be the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. He is believed to have settled after his travels and is also laid to rest there.
11.42 am: Kovind says he is happy that Mahatma Gandhi’s wish has been fulfilled through the Citizenship Amendment Act. An uproar followed briefly after the president’s remarks.
11.36 am: The president says work done by the Centre on the ground-level in the last five years has helped India’s rank on several international ranking indexes. “On the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, India has jumped 79 ranks to stand at 63rd. On the index of resolving insolvency, India has jumped from 108th to 52nd,” he says.
11.28 am: “The removal of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution by two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historical but it has also paved the way for similar development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” says Kovind.
11.17 am: “My government believes that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy,” Kovind says. “At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country.”
The president’s remarks come amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
11.13 am: Kovind praises the “maturity” of the people of the country after the Supreme Court delivered the Ayodhya verdict.
11.08 am: “This decade is very important for India,” Kovind says. “In this decade, 75 years of our Independence will be completed. With the efforts of my government, in the last five years, a strong foundation has been laid to make this decade India’s decade and this century India’s century.”
11.05 am: President Ram Nath Kovind begins his address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.
10.40 am: “We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells reporters before the Budget Session begins, according to ANI. “This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both Houses there are good debates on these issues.” Modi says he is hoping there will be a good debate on economic matters.
10.33 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament ahead of the beginning of the Budget Session, ANI reports.
10.24 am: Opposition leaders, including Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, protest outside Parliament against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, ANI reports. Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury and AK Antony are present at the protest, PTI reports.
10.05 am: Copies of the Economic Survey have been brought to Parliament, ANI reports.