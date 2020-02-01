The BSE Sensex plunged nearly 280 points to 40,444.48 as trade opened on Saturday ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, PTI reported. The index recovered to 40,689.80 points, but was still down since Friday’s close, at 9.45 am.

The Nifty 50 dropped 81.45 points to 11,880.65 when trade opened, but was trading at 11,942.90 points at 9.45 am. The stock markets operate from Monday to Friday, but are open on a Saturday this time as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2020-’21 in Parliament.

Sitharaman is scheduled to begin her speech at 11 am.

Also read: As economic slowdown confronts government, FM may seek to boost rural demand

Also read: What Nirmala Sitharaman must do to salvage India’s flailing economy