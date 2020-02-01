Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech, calling it “hollow” and one with no strategic idea or anything concrete, PTI reported.

“The main issue facing is unemployment,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament after the presentation of the budget. “I didn’t see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes government well, lot of repetition, rambling – it is mindset of government, all talk, but nothing happening.”

The finance minister beat her own record of the longest Budget speech this year. She spoke for 2 hours and 41 minutes. She reiterated the government’s goal to achieve the ambitious target of $5 trillion economy by 2025 and presented a road map. Among the significant announcements by her include new income tax rates for individuals opting to forego exemptions. Sitharaman also proposed a 16-point action plan to boost agriculture and farmers welfare, referring to it as a part of the “aspirational India”, along with Rs 99,300 crore allocation for education.

Gandhi said the youth of the country know what was happening. “There are no jobs,” he added. “Nothing happened here to help you.”

Another Congress leader, Anand Sharma said the budget was insipid and had no stimulus for growth. “No clear road map for job creation,” he added, according to PTI.

Aam Aadmi chief Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi had high expectations from the Budget, but step-motherly treatment was being meted out. “Delhi does not figure in BJP’s priorities,” he tweeted. “Why should people vote for it?”

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress criticised the Budget over removal of tax exemptions and questioned such a move in a country where there is no social security.

“Tax cut ki goli mat do [don’t lie about tax cuts],” TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien tweeted. “Read the fine print on the so-called IT cuts. Government removes incentives to “save’’ in a nation where there is no social security. 70/100 tax exemptions withdrawn. Exemptions were given as incentive to save money in PPF, LIC, Health insurance etc.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Budget, saying it will revive growth and rejuvenate demand in the economy. “The first budget of the new decade presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gives an outline of a new and confident India,” he added. “It is a promising, proactive and progressive budget which will make India healthy and wealthy in coming years.”

He said the budget focused on the welfare and development of all sections of the society with a special attention to farmers. “The budget also promises the investors, tax payers and wealth creators a predictable environment by assuring them of protection against tax harassment,” Singh added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath congratulated Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a “development oriented and pro-farmer budget”. He added that it will further strengthen the economy.