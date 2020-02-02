Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to try his “magical exercise” to tackle the current slowdown in the Indian economy.

Gandhi tweeted a video of the prime minister doing yoga, and wrote: “Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy”.

Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics pic.twitter.com/T9zK58ddC0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2020

This came a day after Gandhi criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech, calling it “hollow” and one with no strategic idea or anything concrete.

“The main issue [India is] facing is unemployment,” Gandhi had told reporters after the presentation of the Budget. “I didn’t see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes government well, lot of repetition, rambling – it is mindset of government, all talk, but nothing happening.”

Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget amid a rapid economic slowdown, rising unemployment, widening fiscal deficit and an increase in retail inflation. The Indian economy grew 4.5% in the July-September 2019 quarter, the slowest in six years.