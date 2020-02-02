Rahul Gandhi’s advice to Modi to revive faltering economy – ‘Try your magical exercise’
A day earlier, the Congress leader had called the Union Budget ‘hollow’ and one with no strategic idea.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to try his “magical exercise” to tackle the current slowdown in the Indian economy.
Gandhi tweeted a video of the prime minister doing yoga, and wrote: “Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy”.
This came a day after Gandhi criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech, calling it “hollow” and one with no strategic idea or anything concrete.
“The main issue [India is] facing is unemployment,” Gandhi had told reporters after the presentation of the Budget. “I didn’t see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes government well, lot of repetition, rambling – it is mindset of government, all talk, but nothing happening.”
Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget amid a rapid economic slowdown, rising unemployment, widening fiscal deficit and an increase in retail inflation. The Indian economy grew 4.5% in the July-September 2019 quarter, the slowest in six years.