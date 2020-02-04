11.50 am: Opposition MPs shout slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in Rajya Sabha.

11.29 am: Uproar in Rajya Sabha over recent firing incidents in Delhi. Opposition members shout “Goli chalana band karo” slogan in the House.

11.16 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon.

11.14 am: Uproar in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement against Mahatma Gandhi. Hegde had claimed that the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was staged.

11.11 am: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha says the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level till now, reports The Indian Express.

11.06 am: TMC’s Derek O’Brien and DMK’s T Siva give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the “prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act”.

10.59 am: Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde’s statement on Mahatma Gandhi.