India on Tuesday cancelled all visas for travellers from China amid the novel coronavirus virus outbreak that originated in the country and has killed over 400 people. On Sunday, India had suspended the online visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners in China due to the outbreak.

The Indian Embassy in China said it had got queries from several Chinese citizens, as well as foreigners who are based there or have visited China in the last two weeks, about whether they can use their valid single or multiple entry visas to travel to India. “It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid,” the embassy said.

Those who intend to visit India may contact the Embassy in Beijing or the consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou to apply for a fresh visa. Moreover, all those who are already in India, either with a regular or an e-visa, and had travelled from China after January 15, must contact the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on phone or email.

The novel coronavirus has spread to nearly 25 countries, including India. In China, 425 people have died and nearly 20,500 people have been infected with the virus. The Philippines has also reported one death. Last week, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency. Several countries have banned flights to and from China, restricted travel, and in some cases, closed their borders with the country.

The virus originated in a live seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, and the first infection was reported last month.

In India, there are three positive cases – all from Kerala. They recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the outbreak. Over 600 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei province and are quarantined at a medical camp in Manesar.

All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had traveled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com). (4/4) — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 4, 2020

Air India on Tuesday announced that it was suspending its Delhi to Hong Kong flight from February 8, PTI reported. The announcement came hours after Hong Kong reported its first death linked to the virus. Air India has already suspended its flight from Delhi to Shanghai. Private carried IndiGo has suspended all three of its flights to China.