The parents of the woman who was brutally gangraped in 2012 in Delhi have appealed to the Delhi High Court to swifty deliver a ruling on the Centre’s plea against the stay on the execution of the four convicts, PTI reported. Death warrants for the convicts were first issued for January 22, then postponed to February 1 but now their execution has been put on hold, owing to their mercy pleas.

Lawyer Jitendra Jha, representing the parents, said he has mentioned the matter for early disposal. On Sunday, the High Court had reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea challenging a trial court order staying the execution.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had contended that the convicts have a “deliberate, calculated, and well-thought design to frustrate the mandate of law”. The court had held a special hearing on Sunday, two days after a local court had indefinitely deferred the execution.

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy pleas of two of the convicts – Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma. Akshay Singh filed a mercy plea before Kovind on Saturday. The fourth convict, Pawan Gupta, has not yet filed one.

The four men were in 2013 sentenced to death for raping and murdering a paramedical student on the night of December 16, 2012. The incident had sparked countrywide protests. The student died 13 days later at a Singapore hospital.

The death penalty, given by a trial court, was upheld by the Delhi High Court and then the Supreme Court in May 2017.

Delay in execution discussed in Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh mentioned the matter in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, and said that the hanging of the death-row convicts was being delayed. He said that “dates after dates” were being given to postpone the execution.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took note of the matter, describing it as “very sensitive and serious”. Naidu said that such a situation cannot prevail in the country, adding: “People are getting restive...It must be seen that judgement is implemented at the earliest.”