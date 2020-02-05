Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked in Bihar’s Supaul town on Wednesday, PTI reported. This is the second such incident in the last four days. Kumar’s convoy had been pelted with stones in Saran district on Saturday.

In Supaul, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader addressed a public meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as part of the “Jan-Gana-Man yatra”, which will conclude at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on February 29.

The convoy came under attack while it was on its way to Saharsa district after the event. Photographs showed the vehicles windshield had been damaged.

Special Task Force officer Sudhir Kumar Porika, who holds the additional charge of Supaul district, told PTI that Kumar was unhurt. “Though one of the vehicles in his convoy was damaged and its driver injured,” he added. “The convoy has left for its next destination. Investigations are on to identify and nab the culprits.”

Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan, who was accompanying the CPI leader, blamed the negligence of the police and the local administration for the attack. “It is a small town,” he added. “The spot where the attack took place is less than a kilometre from the collector’s residence. Police personnel and officials of the district administration were deployed. Still the miscreants hurled stones, raised slogans and managed to flee taking advantage of the dark.”

Khan claimed a woman sitting next to the driver was also injured in the attack.

CPI State Secretary Satya Narayan Singh demanded stern action against the accused and police officials.

Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from the state’s Begusarai constituency, is one of the most vocal critics of the Narendra Modi government. He has held several protest rallies against the citizenship law in Bihar and Delhi. He has criticised the Centre after the arrests of prominent activists organising protests against the law, and called the government a “coward and liar”.